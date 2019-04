Rare 1987 Buick driven just 8.5 miles sold for $200,000

A rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with just 8.5 miles on the odometer sold in an online auction on Friday night for $200,000, nearly setting a record for the model. The black coupe is number 480 of the 547 cars like it that were built, with the last of them sold in 2017 for $220,000 after covering 68 miles in its life. More…