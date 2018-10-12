Ratings: Taylor Swift Can’t Save AMAs From Hitting New All-Time Low
Maybe alienating 50% of her audience isn’t something that is smart or politically correct for Taylor Swift. ABC’s “AMAs” set a new record low in TV ratings on Tuesday, despite Taylor Swift opening the show with a performance and closing it by clutching the evening’s top award. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at October 12, 2018
Filed in category: Celebrities, Moron, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Celebrities, Moron, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Tabloid,