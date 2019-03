Reba McEntire explains why she turned down iconic ‘Titanic’ role

Reba McEntire admitted she turned down the role of a lifetime. On Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the 63-year-old revealed she was initially cast as the “unsinkable” Molly Brown in the 1995 blockbuster “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. However, the country crooner had to turn down the epic romantic drama due to scheduling conflicts. More…