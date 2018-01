RIP: Weather Channel founder John Coleman dies – Called ‘global warming’ a ‘hoax’

John Coleman died on Saturday. He was 83. Coleman angered many people by insisting that global warming is a hoax, died at his home in Las Vegas. His 2014 retirement capped a 60-year career during which served Coleman as the first forecaster on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” then went on to found the Weather Channel during the early days of cable television. More…