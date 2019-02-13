Wednesday February 13, 2019
Home » Amusing, Celebrities, News, Silly, Social, Tabloid » Rob Lowe deletes Elizabeth Warren ‘chief’ joke after Hollywood backlash

Rob Lowe deletes Elizabeth Warren ‘chief’ joke after Hollywood backlash

Actor Rob Lowe removed a Twitter post that poked fun at U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday out of concern that “some peeps got upset.” “Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief,’” Lowe wrote in the now-deleted post, in an apparent reference to the controversy over Warren’s claims of Native American heritage.  More…

Posted by at February 13, 2019
Filed in category: Amusing, Celebrities, News, Silly, Social, Tabloid,
«
»

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives