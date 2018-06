Robert De Niro Gets Bleeped Saying ‘F*** Trump’ at 2018 Tony Awards

Robert De Niro’s over coming up with clever ways to insult President Trump — he’s now sticking with "F*** Trump," which he just blurted out at the Tony Awards … twice. He got a huge standing ovation from the room, and continued with … “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump.” Even more cheers erupted. More…