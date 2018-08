Robin Leach Dead: ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ Host Dies at 76

Robin Leach, the veteran entertainment journalist best known for his work on TV’s Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, died early Friday morning. He was 76. Leach had been hospitalized since Nov. 21 after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Leach worked as a celebrity columnist. More…