Sunday December 25, 2016
Rockette goes on Instagram rant over Trump inauguration gig

President Elect Donald Trump on Thursday secured the Radio City Rockettes to perform at his Jan. 20 inauguration — but at least one dancer was not happy with the decision. Rockette Phoebe Pearl said in an Instagram post Thursday night that she was “embarrassed and disappointed” to appear at the event.  More…

