Roger Goodell Ignoring League’s Own Rules in Letting Players Protest Anthem

The NFL rule book specifically requires both teams appear on the field for the playing of the anthem, standing, remaining quiet, and holding their helmets in their left hands. Failure to do so can result in fines, suspensions, and the loss of draft picks. The rules specifically include: “It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country.” More…