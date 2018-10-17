Wednesday October 17, 2018
Roseanne Barr tweets after 'The Conners' premiere: 'I ain't dead, bitches!!!!'

Roseanne Conner may have been killed off — but Roseanne Barr isn’t going to play dead. “I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!” she tweeted an hour and a half after the episode, in which Barr’s character, which she had played since the 1980s, was killed off via an accidental opioid overdose.  More…

