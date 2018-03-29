‘Roseanne’ Revival’s Huge Debut Stuns Hollywood, Prompts Soul-Searching
Roseanne made a triumphant return Tuesday night, blowing past projections with a 5.2 adults 18-49 rating and 18.2 million total viewers for the debut of its revival, which drew 10% more viewers than the original series finale 21 years ago. More…
