Thursday March 29, 2018
‘Roseanne’ Revival’s Huge Debut Stuns Hollywood, Prompts Soul-Searching

Roseanne made a triumphant return Tuesday night, blowing past projections with a 5.2 adults 18-49 rating and 18.2 million total viewers for the debut of its revival, which drew 10% more viewers than the original series finale 21 years ago.  More…

