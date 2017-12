Salma Hayek claims Weinstein threatened to kill her

Salma Hayek came forward in an op-ed in the New York Times with stories of how she had to repeatedly tell Harvey Weinstein “no.” Hayek, 51, revealed she was urged by friends, including Ashley Judd, to open up about her experiences with the Miramax mogul, but didn’t because she thought she had “brainwashed” herself “into thinking that it was over” and that she “survived.” More…