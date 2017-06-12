Schwarzenegger says you can have four Hummers and still save planet
Arnold Schwarzenegger has four Hummers and likes nothing better than getting up at 5am to ride his Harley Davidson to the beach for breakfast. Yet "The Terminator" star insists that should not stop him being an environmental evangelist. More…
