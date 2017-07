Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved an income tax on wealthy residents Monday. The measure applies a 2.25 percent tax on total income above $250,000 for individuals. “Seattle should serve everyone, not just rich folks,” software developer Carissa Knipe told the council before the 9-0 vote, saying she makes more than $170,000 per year. “I would love to be taxed,” the 24-year-old from Ballard said. More…