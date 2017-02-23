Secret Service spouses circulate petition calling for the dismissal of agent who decried Trump

Thursday February 23, 2017
The spouses of Secret Service agents in the Denver field office are circulating a petition online asking that CIO director Kerry O’Grady be fired after it was discovered that she openly decried protecting President Donald Trump. “We, the undersigned, are family members and concerned citizens who are urging the leaders in the US Secret Service to act now and terminate Kerry O’Grady from the duties she boldly stated she will not perform,” the petition states.  More…

