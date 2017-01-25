Senior Secret Service agent suggests she wouldn’t take ‘a bullet’ for Trump
A senior U.S. Secret Service agent posted Facebook condemnations of President Trump during the past seven months, including one in which she said she wouldn’t want to "take a bullet" for him. She explained herself saying she viewed his presidential candidacy as a "disaster" for the country, and especially for women and minorities. More…
