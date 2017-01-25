Wednesday January 25, 2017
Home » Crime, Law, News, Outrageous, Politics, Shocking, Social, Tabloid » Senior Secret Service agent suggests she wouldn’t take ‘a bullet’ for Trump

Senior Secret Service agent suggests she wouldn’t take ‘a bullet’ for Trump

A senior U.S. Secret Service agent posted Facebook condemnations of President Trump during the past seven months, including one in which she said she wouldn’t want to "take a bullet" for him. She explained herself saying she viewed his presidential candidacy as a "disaster" for the country, and especially for women and minorities.  More…

Posted by at January 25, 2017
Filed in category: Crime, Law, News, Outrageous, Politics, Shocking, Social, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

Gourmet Italian Recipes

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives