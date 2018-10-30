Shaun White apologizes to Special Olympics for ‘insensitive’ Halloween costume
Gold medalist Shaun White issued an apology Monday to the Special Olympics community, after dressing up as special needs character “Simple Jack,” who was featured in 2008’s “Tropic Thunder.” More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at October 30, 2018
Filed in category: Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Sports, Strange, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Sports, Strange, Tabloid,