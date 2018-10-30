Tuesday October 30, 2018
Home » Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Sports, Strange, Tabloid » Shaun White apologizes to Special Olympics for ‘insensitive’ Halloween costume

Shaun White apologizes to Special Olympics for ‘insensitive’ Halloween costume

Gold medalist Shaun White issued an apology Monday to the Special Olympics community, after dressing up as special needs character “Simple Jack,” who was featured in 2008’s “Tropic Thunder.”  More…

Posted by at October 30, 2018
Filed in category: Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Sports, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives