Shirts combining Idaho, California into ‘Idafornia’ spark furious online debate

An Idaho artist’s attempt at humor and social commentary with a shirt design combining Idaho and California set off a war of words online between Gem State natives and California transplants. The artist said the shirts were intended to provide a commentary on the number of Californians moving to Idaho, most of whom are fleeing that state’s notoriously high cost of living and high taxes. More…