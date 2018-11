Skydiving coach loosened harness to commit suicide during tandem jump: cops

An experienced skydiver who fell to his death during a tandem jump in Maine intentionally loosened his harness in midair to commit suicide, state police said. Brett Bickford, 41, of Rochester, New Hampshire, died on Sept. 27 after detaching himself about a mile above the ground during a two-man jump at Skydive New England in Lebanon. More…