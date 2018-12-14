Smartphones raising a mentally fragile iGen generation
iGen kids are the generation born in 1995 and later, and the first generation to spend their entire adolescence in the age of the smartphone. These children are growing up more slowly. By the age of 18, they are less likely to have a driver’s licence, to work in a paying job, or to go out on dates. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at December 14, 2018
Filed in category: Advice, Internet, News, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Advice, Internet, News, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,