Socialite insists her divorce settlement is not enough

Tracey Hejailan-Amon, the socialite who allegedly took a blowtorch to her husband Maurice Alain Amon’s safe, ruining his priceless art collection, has been awarded $122,858 a month in spousal support in their divorce, plus a lump-sum payment of $1,262,121 — but she still insists that isn’t enough to support her lifestyle. More…