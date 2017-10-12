Sonoma County officials opted not to send mass alert on deadly fire

As fires burned across the North Bay late Sunday, Sonoma County considered sending a mass alert to cell phones in the region to warn of the rapidly spreading flames. But county officials decided against it, worried that doing so might create widespread panic and hinder the ability of first responders to combat the blazes. As of Wednesday evening, 13 people were confirmed dead in the Sonoma County fires, and officials expected the total to rise. More…