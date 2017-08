Spike in calls to poison control centers over dietary supplements

A study published in the Journal of Medical Toxicology finds that U.S. Poison Control Centers receive a call every 24 minutes, on average, regarding exposures to dietary supplements. Botanical ingredients were to blame in nearly a third of cases. Botanicals, which is often used as an aphrodisiac, can cause heart beat rhythm changes, kidney failure, seizures, heart attack, and death. More…