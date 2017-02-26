Sunday February 26, 2017
Home » Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Tabloid » Stars are willing to do things for an Oscar that would make a politician gag

Stars are willing to do things for an Oscar that would make a politician gag

Earlier this week, a notoriously press-shy Casey Affleck appeared in his third PETA ad in 10 months. “I choose to work in the entertainment industry,” said the Oscar nominee. “But animals in circuses and other traveling shows are never given a choice.” Whether Affleck’s ode to big cats was a last-ditch effort to curry favor among Oscar voters or a particularly well-timed humanitarian effort, no one knows, except his publicist.  More…

Posted by at February 26, 2017
Filed in category: Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

Gourmet Italian Recipes

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives