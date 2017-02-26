Stars are willing to do things for an Oscar that would make a politician gag

Earlier this week, a notoriously press-shy Casey Affleck appeared in his third PETA ad in 10 months. “I choose to work in the entertainment industry,” said the Oscar nominee. “But animals in circuses and other traveling shows are never given a choice.” Whether Affleck’s ode to big cats was a last-ditch effort to curry favor among Oscar voters or a particularly well-timed humanitarian effort, no one knows, except his publicist. More…