State’s Attorney on Jussie Smollett: ‘I do not believe he is innocent’

The prosecutor who dropped charges against Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that doesn’t mean he is not guilty of staging a hate attack against himself — and he attributed the move in part to the actor’s lack of criminal history. “I do not believe he is innocent,” First Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Joseph Magats, who took over the case after Kim Foxx recused herself, told a Chicago CBS affiliate. More…