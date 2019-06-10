Monday June 10, 2019
Home » Business, News, Strange, Tabloid » Steak ‘n Shake CEO says this 1 change to chain’s signature milkshakes could save $1M a year

Steak ‘n Shake CEO says this 1 change to chain’s signature milkshakes could save $1M a year

The iconic diner-like chain, which is primarily concentrated in the Midwest, reported a nearly $19 million operating loss in the first quarter of 2019. That’s in addition to the whopping $10.7 million sales loss it suffered in 2018 — its second-straight year in the red. To make a comeback, Steak n’ Shake chief executive Sardar Biglari apparently floated an unusual idea to save establishments some cash: eliminate cherries.  More…

Posted by at June 10, 2019
Filed in category: Business, News, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives