Steak ‘n Shake CEO says this 1 change to chain’s signature milkshakes could save $1M a year

The iconic diner-like chain, which is primarily concentrated in the Midwest, reported a nearly $19 million operating loss in the first quarter of 2019. That’s in addition to the whopping $10.7 million sales loss it suffered in 2018 — its second-straight year in the red. To make a comeback, Steak n’ Shake chief executive Sardar Biglari apparently floated an unusual idea to save establishments some cash: eliminate cherries. More…