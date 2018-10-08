Stephen Colbert ‘Late Show’ writer: ‘I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life’

In a social media post on Saturday, a writer for CBS’s "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" celebrated the damage done to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation during his bruising and bitterly partisan confirmation battle. "Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life," the writer, Ariel Dumas, posted on Twitter. More…