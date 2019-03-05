Steven Spielberg faces backlash for urging Academy to block Netflix from Oscars

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has been drawing backlash for actively campaigning to have Netflix-backed films removed from consideration at the Academy Awards. The “Jaws” director has long been outspoken about Netflix, which he claims has negatively affecting the theatrical experience. But since Netflix made a big splash at this year’s Oscars ceremony, Spielberg is taking his concerns to the Academy’s board of directors. More…