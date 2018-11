Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her battle with President Trump, has been arrested for felony domestic violence … law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Our law enforcement sources say Avenatti was arrested Wednesday after an ex girlfriend filed a felony domestic violence report. TMZ was told her face was "swollen and bruised." More…