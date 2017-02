Storyboards from Trump’s ‘Pizza Slut’ campaign selling for $15K

The creator of an intentionally cheesy 1995 Pizza Hut ad starring Donald and Ivana Trump featured the exes poking fun at their divorce is selling off memorabilia from the shoot. The 20-plus-year-old spot starring Trump was for Pizza Hut’s then-new “stuffed crust pizza,” and was shot on a Queens set designed to look like a Trump Tower suite during a romantic rendezvous. More…