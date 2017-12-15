Student falls to her death while jumping in air for photo on cliff
A student plunged 200 feet to her death while posing for a photo at the edge of a cliff, an inquest heard. The girl had asked a stranger to take her picture but as she jumped in the air for a shot, the 23-year-old lost her footing and plummeted 200 feet from the cliff edge. More…
