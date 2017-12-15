Friday December 15, 2017
Home » News, Sad, Scary, Shocking, Social, Strange, Tabloid, Travel » Student falls to her death while jumping in air for photo on cliff

Student falls to her death while jumping in air for photo on cliff

A student plunged 200 feet to her death while posing for a photo at the edge of a cliff, an inquest heard. The girl had asked a stranger to take her picture but as she jumped in the air for a shot, the 23-year-old lost her footing and plummeted 200 feet from the cliff edge.  More…

Posted by at December 15, 2017
Filed in category: News, Sad, Scary, Shocking, Social, Strange, Tabloid, Travel,
«

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives