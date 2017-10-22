Sunday October 22, 2017
Students love Trump’s tax plan…when told it’s Bernie’s

President Donald Trump’s proposal for comprehensive tax reform was immediately dismissed as heartless and impractical by his political opponents. When the same ideas are packaged under Bernie Sanders’ name, however, liberal college students excitedly endorsed them.  More…

