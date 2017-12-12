Tuesday December 12, 2017
Suspected bomber to Trump: ‘You failed to protect’ America

Port Authority bomber Akayed Ullah wanted to send a message straight to the White House: “Trump you failed to protect your nation.” That’s what the 27-year-old ISIS adherent wrote on his Facebook page while on his way to blow himself up at the transit hub.  More…

