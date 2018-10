Tatum O’Neal says she was sexually assaulted ‘more than once’ as a child

Academy Award-winning actress Tatum O’Neal posted an emotional message on Instagram acknowledging that she’s been the victim of sexual assault “more than once.” “I am a woman and I have been sexually assaulted more than once,” O’Neal, 54, wrote in the posting. “It was not my fault when I was 5, 6, 12, 13, 15 – all by older men who I thought were safe.” More…