Teacher allegedly had sex with 13-year-old student

A sixth-grade teacher in Arizona has been arrested after the parents of a 13-year-old boy found text messages indicating a sexual relationship between the pair, police said. Brittany Zamora, a 27-year-old teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear, was taken into custody late Wednesday after the discovery of the text messages, which implied the pair had gotten physical both on and off campus. More…