Flashback: Ted Danson Under Fire for Blackface Roast of Whoopi

Actor Ted Danson showed up in minstrel blackface and peppered his jokes with racial epithets at the Friars Club roast of his lover, comedian Whoopi Goldberg. The former Cheers star offended many guests for appearing in a top hat and blackface with big white painted lips, and used the word n___er more than a dozen times as he joked about his and Whoopi Goldberg’s sex life. More…