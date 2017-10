Texas girl, 3, missing after she was sent outside at night as punishment

A 3-year-old girl in suburban Dallas is missing after her father said he punished her for not drinking her milk by telling her to stand outside by herself at night near an alley behind her home. Wesley Mathews, 37, told police that he had seen coyotes in the alley near where he told his daughter to stand, the affidavit said. More…