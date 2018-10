‘The Conners’ Review: ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff Just A Standard Sitcom Now

Like Two and a Half Men without Charlie Sheen or The Who without madman drummer Keith Moon, what The Conners noticably lacks most of all is a bit of the crazy. Without the rightly so disgraced Barr providing that frenzied tension that orbits everything she’s ever done, the spinoff stays pretty much in the middle of the road. More…