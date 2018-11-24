Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match has customers livid after live stream goes out for free
he Match became a Twitter sensation, but probably not in the way anyone promoting the event was hoping. The much-hyped match play duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson was sold as a muliti-platform pay-per-view event. Sold for $19.95, many fans paid the price and tuned in, only to find out the event was streaming for free on the Bleacher Report website. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at November 23, 2018
