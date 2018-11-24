Saturday November 24, 2018
Home » Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Social, Sports, Tabloid » Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match has customers livid after live stream goes out for free

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match has customers livid after live stream goes out for free

he Match became a Twitter sensation, but probably not in the way anyone promoting the event was hoping. The much-hyped match play duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson was sold as a muliti-platform pay-per-view event. Sold for $19.95, many fans paid the price and tuned in, only to find out the event was streaming for free on the Bleacher Report website.  More…

Posted by at November 23, 2018
Filed in category: Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Social, Sports, Tabloid,
«
»

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives