Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match has customers livid after live stream goes out for free

he Match became a Twitter sensation, but probably not in the way anyone promoting the event was hoping. The much-hyped match play duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson was sold as a muliti-platform pay-per-view event. Sold for $19.95, many fans paid the price and tuned in, only to find out the event was streaming for free on the Bleacher Report website. More…