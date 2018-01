The #MeToo movement has officially jumped the shark

It’s official. #MeToo has jumped the shark. It happened with Saturday’s brutal, public character assassination of actor Aziz Ansari — a guy who’s laid claim to being one of Hollywood’s good guys. Now, his reputation is in tatters and his career threatened because of a lady who took her time saying “No.” Men — even decent, sensitive, feminist men — be afraid. This could happen to you. More…