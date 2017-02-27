Monday February 27, 2017
The Oscars: ‘Moonlight’ wins Best Picture after epic fail

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway pulled a Steve Harvey - announcing "La La Land" won Best Picture, when it was really supposed to go to "Moonlight" … and the fallout was hysterical. In the greatest Oscars ending ever … Warren and Faye called the ‘La La’ crew up onstage — and they were several minutes into their acceptance speeches before someone figured out the massive screwup.  More…

