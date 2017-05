The sad new life of exiled Ruth Madoff

Every morning, the petite blonde with the bright red lipstick walks the few blocks from her nondescript condo to the Upper Crust Bagel Company on New England’s Sound Beach Avenue. Her privileged world exploded in December 2008 when her husband, Bernie, confessed to the biggest Ponzi scheme in history, an $18 billion fraud for which he is serving a 150-year sentence. More…