‘The Simpsons’ Just Fired Composer Alf Clausen After 28 Years

Veteran film and television composer Alf Clausen has lost his longtime gig with The Simpsons. Deadline confirmed a report by Variety that Clausen was let go by the show’s producers. The reason is not clear, but Variety reported that Clausen was told that the company was seeking “a different kind of music” and that he would no longer be scoring the hit animated series. More…