The world’s ‘hottest felon’ is now living the high life

Two years ago, criminal Jeremy Meeks was dubbed the “hottest felon” in the world after his police mugshot went viral. Now the ex-con has been posting pictures of a luxury lifestyle that prove life after crime does pay. The 32-year-old poses with a $150,000 Maserati in front of his huge mansion after turning his life around and becoming a full-time model. More…