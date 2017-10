There’s No Virtue in Joining an Angry Mob

The condemnations of Harvey Weinstein’s egregious behavior have become a deluge, but the problem goes well beyond Harvey Weinstein. When the media becomes judge and jury, groupthink sets in and the mob expresses its indignation. College students are now self-righteous know-it-alls, claiming to be traumatized by words and texts. And many teachers have been made to feel they must toe a party line and walk on eggshells. More…