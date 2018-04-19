Thursday April 19, 2018
This college professor is happy 'racist' Barbara Bush is dead

This college professor is happy ‘racist’ Barbara Bush is dead

A California college professor trashed the late Barbara Bush as an “amazing racist,” added that she was “happy the witch is dead” — and then crowed that because she had tenure, she’d never be penalized for her comments. “I work as a tenured professor. I make 100K a year doing that. I will never be fired. I will always have people wanting to hear what I have to say.”  More…

