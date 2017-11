This list of Hollywood’s most profitable stars is hard to believe

The most profitable actor in Hollywood isn’t Brad Pitt, Robert Downey Jr. or Dwayne Johnson — it’s Emilio Estevez. For every $1 spent on the leading man’s films, Estevez generated $6.70 at the box office. Brad Pitt returned only 10 cents for every $1 spent, followed by Johnny Depp (20 cents), Robert De Niro (24 cents), Hugh Jackman (25 cents) and Anthony Hopkins (26 cents). More…