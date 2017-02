Tom Brady, Patriots rewrite Super Bowl record book with epic, 34-28 OT win

Tom Brady and the Patriots rewrote the history books and the storylines last night with their epic, 34-28 victory against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. They trailed 28-3 midway through the third quarter before ripping off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Prior to this, the Pats’ 10-point comeback two years ago against the Seahawks had set the bar. More…