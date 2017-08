Tom Cruise injured during stunt for Mission Impossible 6

Tom Cruise takes pride in performing his own stunts. But the daredevil was injured during a failed building jump stunt while filming Mission: Impossible 6 in London on Sunday. Video footage has emerged showing the esteemed actor, 55, taking a gigantic leap off some rigging and onto a rooftop while attached to a harness, but his jump appears to fall short and he crashes into the side of a building. More…