Toronto Serial Killer Suspect Was a Mall Santa

The suspected serial killer was a mall Santa. As investigators dug for bodies at a Toronto-area property Monday, details continued to emerge about the life of suspect Bruce McArthur. McArthur, who is charged with five counts of murder and is alleged to have hidden some victims’ remains in planters around Toronto, served as Santa Claus at Agincourt Mall in the Scarborough neighborhood of the city. More…